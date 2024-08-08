DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carpenter’s Night Out

The Coast
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$13.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Carpenters’ Night Out is a celebration for the Carpenters fanbase! Come party with us as we dance and sing the night away to all of Sabrina Carpenter's hits 🦋☕️🤍☁️😇🩰

Don't miss Carpenters’ Night Out August 8th 📢

@thecoastfoco

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Music By Masses
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

