Pangea Sound x Be Easy: Lollapalooza After Party

The Point
Sun, 4 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We are proud to welcome LA-based DJ Collective Pangea Sound for their Chicago debut in collaboration with Be Easy!

Pangea is known for fusing Caribbean, African, Latin American, and American sounds. Experience an event that bridges musical cultures and un...

This is a 21+ event
Pangea Sound x Be Easy
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

