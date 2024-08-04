DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are proud to welcome LA-based DJ Collective Pangea Sound for their Chicago debut in collaboration with Be Easy!
Pangea is known for fusing Caribbean, African, Latin American, and American sounds. Experience an event that bridges musical cultures and un...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.