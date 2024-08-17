DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Metalheadz : Blue Note Sessions Goldie & Grooverider

XOYO
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

5 Weeks of Summer : Saturdays at XOYO London 
Metalheadz: BLUE NOTE SESSIONS GOLDIE & GROOVERIDER
Saturday 17th August 
XOYO London 
11pm - 4am - 18+ Event
(Last Entry 2am)

GOLDIE
GROOVERIDER
DIVERGE
CLEVELAND WATKISS
MEDIC MC

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

