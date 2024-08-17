DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
5 Weeks of Summer : Saturdays at XOYO London
Metalheadz: BLUE NOTE SESSIONS GOLDIE & GROOVERIDER
Saturday 17th August
XOYO London
11pm - 4am - 18+ Event
(Last Entry 2am)
GOLDIE
GROOVERIDER
DIVERGE
CLEVELAND WATKISS
MEDIC MC
