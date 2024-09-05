DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hudson Davis is a 21 year-old singer-songwriter and self-taught guitarist from Houston, Texas. A product of Texas blues clubs, Hudson blends a flare of southern blues, soul and passion with elements of rock and modern pop to tell a new story that includes...
