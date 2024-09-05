DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hudson Davis, Rogue Fame, Outer Blues, Benign Envy

The Mint
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hudson Davis is a 21 year-old singer-songwriter and self-taught guitarist from Houston, Texas. A product of Texas blues clubs, Hudson blends a flare of southern blues, soul and passion with elements of rock and modern pop to tell a new story that includes...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hudson Davis, Rogue Fame, Outer Blues

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.