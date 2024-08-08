DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Residency @ Nisos

The Lounge
Thu, 8 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $12.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

House Calls resident DJ Side Project takes over The Lounge @ Nisos

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by House Calls.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Side Project

Venue

The Lounge

802 West Randolph Street, Chicago, Illinois 60607, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

