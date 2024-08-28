Top track

DAIISTAR - Star Starter

DAIISTAR

MOTH Club
Wed, 28 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.43

About

DAIISTAR is an Alt-Indie band formed in Austin, Texas in the spring of 2020. The band takes their inspiration from the neo-psychedelic era of the 80s and 90s (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Spacemen 3, Primal Scream) and pulls it into the future with modulating...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DAIISTAR

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

