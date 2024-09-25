Top track

Pain of Salvation - Meaningless

Pain Of Salvation + Kingcrow, Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Pain of Salvation sono unanimamente considerati una delle band più rappresentative della rinascita del progressive metal.

Fin dagli esordi si sono distinti per il loro approccio oscuro e poetico, vantando un'incredibile musicalità e un'ampia varietà di...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BAM Booking.

Lineup

Pain Of Salvation, Kingcrow

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

