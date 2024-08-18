Top track

PUNK BLACK DMV FEST

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 18 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PUNK BLACK DMV FEST

w/ Pearl, Pulses., Breezy Supreme, Sheila (DC), Second Lady, Terrain, Hue, Cemetery Sex, CREATEALADYJ and BEING HVMAN

Sunday August 18, 2024

Doors at 5:00 PM

All Ages

PUNK BLACK is a media network that focuses on the movement of in...

All Ages
Presented by Punk Black
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

