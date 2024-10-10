DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After releasing a string of critically acclaimed solo EPs and garnering wide attention for fronting Hejira (the band celebrating the work of Joni Mitchell), UK singer-songwriter Hattie Whitehead is set to release her exquisite debut album Bloom on 4th Octo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.