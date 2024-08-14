DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silvertung, NeverWake, Resist the Temptation +more

The Kingsland
Wed, 14 Aug, 6:30 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TKP Presents: Silvertung and Neverwake at The Kingsland

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Silvertung, NeverWake, Blud Red Roses

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

