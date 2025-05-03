DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AGMP presents
THE STYLE COUNCILLORS
'Shout To The Top' 40th Anniversary
The Style Councillors will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'Shout To The Top', the 5th single by The Style Council.
The Style Councillors are the world’s one and only tribut...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.