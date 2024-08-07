Top track

Pixey - Bring Back The Beat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pixey: Stripped Back + Signing

Rough Trade West
Wed, 7 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pixey - Bring Back The Beat
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present a stripped back performance and signing from Pixey. This unique event celebrates her new album 'Million Dollar Baby' released via Chess Club.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the fantastic...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pixey

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.