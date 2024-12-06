Top track

Loose Ends - Hangin' On a String

Loose Ends (Full Band Show) and Jaki Graham

CHALK
Fri, 6 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
Loose Ends - Hangin' On a String
About

LOOSE ENDS

One of the most innovative and influential R&B outfits this country has ever produced, Loose Ends released a clutch of classic singles including Hangin’ On A String (Contemplating), Magic Touch and Don’t Be A Fool.

Having dominated the charts...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Loose Ends, Jaki Graham

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

