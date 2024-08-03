Top track

Lola Haro, LUXE & Regularfantasy

Night Tales
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Small Steps record boss Lola Haro steps up for a Night Tales debut alongside Rinse resident LUXE & Plush Management Inc co-founder Regularfantasy. Expect ecstasy & euphoria from this trios international knowledge of 90s House.

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

regularfantasy, LUXE, Lola Haro

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

