DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oct 10th, 2024
Dávila 666 - https://davila666.bandcamp.com
Las Nubes - http://lasnubes.bandcamp.com
Ladrones - https://ladrones.bandcamp.com
Gossip Collar - https://gossipcollar.bandcamp.com
at Deep Cuts
$15 adv / $20 day of
The taproom opens at 12p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.