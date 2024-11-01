DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hackedepicciotto

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Fri, 1 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsParma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hackedepicciotto sono Alexander Hacke e Danielle de Picciotto.

Alexander Hacke è membro originale e il bassista degli Einstürzende Neubauten. Danielle de Picciotto è la co-iniziatrice della Berlin Love Parade, collaboratrice del progetto elettronico Ocean...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Hackedepicciotto

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.