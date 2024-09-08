DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Elusive LA-based singer John Errol cuts a lonely figure in the musical landscape. Writer, producer, and engineer of his own musical content, he melds the sludgy textures of industrial with hushed vocals and unbridled, confessional lyricism. Self-dubbed a “...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.