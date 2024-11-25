Top track

Sports Team - Kutcher

Sports Team

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Mon, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DHP Presents:

Sports Team

This price includes a £2.05 venue restoration levy.

This is an 8+ event (Under 14's to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sports Team

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

FAQs

Can I take a bag?

Security – Bag Policy

Large bags including rucksacks are not allowed. There are no facilities to leave large bags or luggage. If you really have to bring a bag – and it’s preferable you don’t, please make sure it’s small.

Only one small bag per person is permitted and it must not be bigger than A4 size.

Height: 28.7cm

Width: 21cm

Depth 15cm

