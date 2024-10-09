DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rachel Arieff presenta Anti-Karaoke

El Sol
Wed, 9 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El legendario show presentado por la cómica estadounidense Rachel Arieff, ANTI-KARAOKE, retorna a Madrid y a El Sol. No te pierdas esta primera cita especial, celebrando el 45º Aniversario de la sala.

En sus casi 20 años de existencia, esta fusión úni...

Todas las edades
Organizado por El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rachel Arieff

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

