DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jyoty Presents: We’ve Been Here Before

Chop Shop
Fri, 6 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$28.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Jyoty

Jyoty’s journey into music is admirable. From managing the door of London’s Boiler Room to manning the decks at Jacquemus parties with Kaytranada, the Amsterdam-born DJ injects her garage-house mixes with a roster of R&B classics, Punjabi tunes and danceha Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Tickets starting at $22 + fees

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jyoty

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.