nsideHOURS

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 10 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

nside voices and office hours come together to bring you nsideHOURS - a curated day party dedicated to all the music lovers. Think of where kaytranada, cash cobain, smino & afrobeats collide. see u nside :)

Sounds by: nside voices, out.of.office, classicn...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.

Lineup

Out of Office

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

