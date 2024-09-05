Top track

The Piper present Daiistar + special guests

The Piper
Thu, 5 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£11

About

DAIISTAR is an Alt-Indie band formed in Austin, Texas in the spring of 2020. The band takes their inspiration from the neo-psychedelic era of the 80s and 90s (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Spacemen 3, Primal Scream) and pulls it into the future with modulating...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piper.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DAIISTAR

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs