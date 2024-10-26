DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Christ Dillinger / Acid Souljah

Alchemy
Sat, 26 Oct, 5:30 pm
$26.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Hammer Collective Presents:

Christ Dillinger & Acid Souljah

with guests:

Barren, Harlow Road, & Big Grime

Live at Alchemy

171 Chestnut St. Providence, RI

5:30 pm - $23 adv. / $28 dos - all ages

all ages
The Hammer Collective
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

CHRIST DILLINGER, Acid Souljah

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
