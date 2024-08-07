Top track

Street Fever - Sinner

STREET FEVER w/ Trace Amount

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Street Fever

STREET FEVER is a versatile, mixed-media performance-artist and DJ residing in Boise, Idaho. Whom, remains anonymous. Their music is a gritty symphony born from profound life experiences and sonic experimentation. From the shrines of Three 6 Mafia in their Read more

Event information

STREET FEVER

with Trace Amount

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trace Amount, Street Fever

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

