Plump DJs

The Boileroom
Fri, 2 May 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Plump DJs

Pioneering the breakbeat genre back in the late ’90s, Plump DJs are self-proclaimed bass junkies, taking elements of acid house, techno and electro and cranking the lows up to eleven. With a 10-year residency at fabric, they have remixed the likes of Orbit Read more

Event information

The Plump DJs are internationally renowned DJ/Producer duo Andy Gardner and Lee Rous of London. Their unmistakable sound has won them remixes from the likes of Deadmau5, Mark Ronson, Moby and Orbital, whilst their four deck live show has led to countless i...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Plump DJs

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

