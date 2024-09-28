Top track

Charlotte Carpenter - Hey Mr. Cowboy

Ritual

Attenborough Arts Centre
Sat, 28 Sept, 1:00 pm
GigsLeicester
From £13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ritual is an all-day, multi-stage festival of live music and poetry curated by Mouse Teeth and Robot Needs Home. Bringing together performers from Leicester and beyond for a carefully programmed new event.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Robot Needs Home Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
Cathie Rae, CATMILK, CHARLOTTE CARPENTER and 9 more

Venue

Attenborough Arts Centre

University of Leicester, Lancaster Road, Leicester LE17HA
Doors open1:00 pm

