Sergey Orlov: Transitional Age

Troxy
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £57.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 18+ event.

Sergey Orlov is embarking on a fall tour, during which he will perform in London on September 10! The tour will feature his new program "Transitional Age." Sergey Orlov is one of the most popular independent stand-up comedians. His h...

Presented by Lookport LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

