KC Rain, JayR Rashiq, Leon Sky, FYB Dieg, IB MATTIC, Fly High Drew @ Kingsland (Late Show)

The Kingsland
Tue, 6 Aug, 9:00 pm
From $25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MajorStage Presents: KC Rain, JayR Rashiq, Leon Sky, FYB Diego, IB MATTIC, Fly High Drew @ Kingsland (Late Show)

Featuring: KC Rain, JayR Rashiq, Leon Sky, FYB Diego, IB MATTIC, Fly High Drew

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

