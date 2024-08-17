Top track

OFFAIAH

SPYBAR
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Still waters run deep, but OFFAIAH prefers to keep it that way. After growing up in East London, and with an Argentinian background, he did a little revitalizing himself in tandem with the growth of his town that was threatened to crumble under neglect and...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

OFFAIAH

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

