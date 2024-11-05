Top track

Eulogy
Tue, 5 Nov, 6:30 pm
$32.51

About

Eulogy Presents: Drug Church

with Modern Color, Soul Blind, & Pony

Tuesday, November 5th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 6:30PM || Show 7:30PM

Drug Church

Drug Church are a glorious contradiction. They’re an unabashedly aggres...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
Lineup

Drug Church, Modern Color, Soul Blind and 1 more

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

