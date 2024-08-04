Top track



Arcane Open-Air Charity Fundraiser

The Glove That Fits
Sun, 4 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8

About

Arcane returns to the industrial garden of Glove That Fits for an Open Air charity fundraiser.

Come join us for a day of left-field electronics, ambient & experimental music, within a social environment with food & cocktails available to raise money for C...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Arcane.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexander Tucker, Kinn, Vera Spektor and 3 more

Venue

The Glove That Fits

179 Morning Ln, London E9 6LH, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

