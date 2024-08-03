DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Una Noche en Tokyo - Latin & Reggaeton Party at Cielo Cocktail Bar Saturday

8819 31st Ave
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyFlushing
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

Have you ever been to Cielo? A beautiful Suhi restaurant, Bar & Lounge in Jackson Heights Queens!

Check out our cocktail menu & birthday packages below!

Our Latin Party th...

This is an 18+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

8819 31st Ave

88-19 31st Avenue, East Elmhurst, New York 11369, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

