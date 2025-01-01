DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're celebrating the legendary Frankie Knuckles with a New Year's Day Special.
Hailed as the Godfather of house, he remains one of the most important figures in the evolution of house music culture.
Recreating the huge club classics with 100% live instr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.