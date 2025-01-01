DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Legacy Of Frankie Knuckles (NYD Special)

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 1 Jan 2025, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We're celebrating the legendary Frankie Knuckles with a New Year's Day Special.

Hailed as the Godfather of house, he remains one of the most important figures in the evolution of house music culture.

Recreating the huge club classics with 100% live instr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open5:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

