DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I Love 80/90

Esagono Beach Club
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyCatania
€12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Siete pronti a vivere un'esperienza che vi lascerà senza fiato?

Arriva..."I Love 80/90" uno Show Event senza età.

Un fantastico cast di artisti, cantanti, ballerini, Djs, video proiezioni, costumi ed effetti speciali faranno di "I love 80/90" un evento u...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da I Narcisi Eventi.

Venue

Esagono Beach Club

Via Antonello Da Messina 46, 95125 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.