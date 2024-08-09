Top track

The Faint - Glass Danse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

(Freak) Flag Day 2024 Take Two

Basilica Hudson
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyHudson
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Faint - Glass Danse
Got a code?

About

Unavoidable circumstances in June led us to have to postpone our beloved, weird, alternative dance party and fundraiser, however we are happy now to say that (FREAK) FLAG DAY 2024 IS BACK ON

Though we've missed out on the David Lynch-esque Americana crawl...

18+ (under okay with guardian)
Presented by Basilica Hudson.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Basilica Hudson

Basilica Hudson, 110 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.