Siroco Club

Siroco
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€13.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Noche especial en la que compartirán cabina por primera vez Dj's y residentes de alguna de las mejores sesiones de la capital, como Isaac Arga & David Meyer (residentes de las sesiones 'Carambola' y 'From the Vaults') Modesto & Rey Morales (residentes***...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teniente Castillo

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.