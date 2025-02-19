Top track

She Drew The Gun - Resister

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

She Drew The Gun

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 19 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£18.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

She Drew The Gun - Resister
Got a code?

About

Over three studio albums and nearly a decade, Wirral-born Louisa Roach has built She Drew The Gun into a project that fully lives up to its incendiary name. A place for Roach to explore a visceral musical world informed by influences ranging 80's electroni...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

She Drew The Gun

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.