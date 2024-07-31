Top track

Dust Lovers + Parallax + Goosebumps

Supersonic
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... The Black Angels, The Black Keys & Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

DUST LOVERS*
(Rock - Nantes/Paris, FR)
PARALLAX
(Metal progressif - Paris, FR)
GOOSEBUMPS
(Rock - Boissy-Saint-Léger, FR)

INFORMATIONS I...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Dust Lovers

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

