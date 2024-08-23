DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GLAM: A Bearded Experience
Friday | August 23rd | Kremwerk | 6:30 Doors / 7:30 Show
$10 ADV // $15 Door
GLAM brings you into the world some of the Seattle’s Baddest Bearded Beauties with a few special guests! GLAM is an all bearded variety show, showcas...
