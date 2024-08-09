DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Due to popular demand, we've added a FOURTH show! Doors 8PM / Show 9PM. The incredible chanteuse Lady Blackbird returns to The Sun Rose for her second residency, this time with new music from her upcoming record Slang Spirituals. “This is my journey of bec...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.