An Intimate Evening with Lady Blackbird

The Sun Rose
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $38.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Due to popular demand, we've added a FOURTH show! Doors 8PM / Show 9PM. The incredible chanteuse Lady Blackbird returns to The Sun Rose for her second residency, this time with new music from her upcoming record Slang Spirituals. “This is my journey of bec...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Sun Rose.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lady Blackbird

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
125 capacity

