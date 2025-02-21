Top track

Summertime Thing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chuck Prophet

YES The Pink Room
Fri, 21 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£29.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Summertime Thing
Got a code?

About Chuck Prophet

“A swashbuckling set of blasted guitars and rootsy grooves” is how Uncut describes Chuck Prophet’s 2014 album, Night Surfer. A dedicated performer, songwriter and storyteller, Prophet has lent his pen and production talents to Bruce Springsteen and Solomon Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

For twelve long days, Chuck Prophet waited. A stage four lymphoma diagnosis had knocked the wind out of him, dragged him off the road and into surgery, and now here he was, a perpetual motion machine forced to sit still, confronting his mortality for the f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chuck Prophet

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.