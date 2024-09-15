DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / NON è GIUSTO!

Casa della Carità
Sun, 15 Sept, 11:00 am
WorkshopMilano
Come riconoscere le ingiustizie e imparare a trasformarle in una formidabile occasione di crescita? Una nuova avventura dell’ostinato Simone per affrontare un dilemma con cui, presto o tardi, ogni bambino deve fare i conti.

Lettura e laboratorio insieme a...

Questo è un evento 3-6 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Casa della Carità

Via Francesco Brambilla 10, 20128 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open10:45 am

