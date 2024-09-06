DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clean Slate 001

Bermondsey Social Club
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sammy, Charlie, Matt and Mark bring the first edition of Clean Slate. A brand new underground event, starting from scratch. Good vibes, music, lights, drinks and venue. The best of techno, house, and trance.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.