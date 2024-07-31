DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CAMDEN FRINGE - Eleanor Tiernan: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Wed, 31 Jul, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An hour of brand new jokes from a stalworth of the Irish and UK comedy circuits. Known for her online fake news reader skits that people continue to think are real, Eleanor Tiernan will be finding the funny in this wonderful world we have created today.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Eleanor Tiernan

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

