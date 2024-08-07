DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flowers for Emily, 0 Miles Per Hour

The Wood Shop
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
$16.18
Bored Friends Ent Presents

Flowers for Emily

0 Miles Per Hour

A Forever Goodbye

Jam Poetry

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Bored Friends Ent
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States

Doors open7:00 pm

