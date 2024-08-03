DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wanda What Album Release + special guests!

The Goldfish
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us at the Goldfish for Wanda What's Album Release Show! Featuring Jon Waine and Dingbat Superminx!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

