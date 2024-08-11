DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LPN! Miami Afterhours YORDY + TBA

El Palenque
Sun, 11 Aug, 5:15 am
PartyMiami
$41.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday Morning August 11 LPN!

MIAMI After Hours

Music: ft. TATIANA + TBA

Valeria Coutier + Hot Muscle Dancers

Doors Open at 5:15AM El Palenque Nightclub

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Work Entertainment.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

El Palenque

1115 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33125, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:15 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.