DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS

The Folklore Rooms
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS

(+ Special Guests)

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Great Lake Swimmers

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

