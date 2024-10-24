Top track

Chiedu Oraka & Deezkid - Men Behaving Badly (feat. Jacob Aaron)

Chiedu Oraka

ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
£11.22

About

Oraka is a titan in the northern area, but his successes chart on a national - and global - scale. His breakthrough hits 'Darcy, 'Men Behaving Badly' and 'Flex' garnered streams in the millions and found champions in The Guardian, Mixmag, i-D, The Quietus...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Notion Live Events.
Lineup

Chiedu Oraka

Venue

ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery

48-52 Sandhill, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3JF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

