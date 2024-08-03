Top track

Rob Gee - Ecstasy, You Got What I Need

Rob Gee

The Wood Shop
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a multi-stage mini indoor/outdoor music festival featuring top international talents performing a variety of genres from house, to techno, psytrance, dubstep, hard bass, and others.

Access all 3 Stages:

Main Stage: Blastoyz, Nifra, TBA

Hard...

This is a 19+ event
Hard Dance NYC & The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rob Gee

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

